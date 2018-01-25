Russell Simmons accused of rape in lawsuit

Story highlights Suit was filed Wednesday

Simmons says it's "absolutely untrue"

(CNN) Russell Simmons has been accused of rape in a $5 million federal lawsuit filed Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Documentary filmmaker Jennifer Jarosik alleges that the mogul used a potential business venture as a guise to assault her in 2016.

"Defendants Simmons reputation as a spiritual conscious person caused her to trust Defendant Simmons who promised her help to make her film and befriended her only to be victimized when he invited her to his home in Los Angeles, on the pretext that they would be discussing her project, only to be attacked, and raped by him," the suit states. "Defendant, by reason of his experience in the entertainment industry exerted significant influence over her career."

Simmons was never charged in connection with the alleged incident.

Jarosik is seeking compensation for alleged sexual assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

Read More