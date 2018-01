Elton John supports #MeToo movement, but denounces lack of 'due process'

(CNN) Elton John says he supports the men and women coming forward amid the #Metoo movement, but warns against passing judgment on the accused without 'due process.'

John sat down with CNN on Wednesday following his announcement that he is embarking on a three year farewell tour starting in September . When asked about how he thinks the #MeToo movement will play out at this weekend's Grammy Awards where he is scheduled to perform, he said it will be "interesting" to see how musicians use their performances or speeches to address the recent wave of sexual misconduct allegations that has affected various industries, including Hollywood.

"We live in a funny time, a disturbing time at the moment, when people are accusing people of doing this and that and it's all happened because of Harvey Weinstein, quite rightly so," John said.

Dozens of women have accused Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, including allegations of rape. Weinstein, through a spokeswoman, has repeatedly denied all allegations non-consensual sex.

