Casey Affleck withdraws from presenting this year's best actress Oscar

(CNN) Casey Affleck will not be presenting the best actress award at this year's Oscar ceremony.

It's Academy tradition for the previous year's best actor winner to present the best actress Oscar. Affleck won the best actor award in 2017 for his role in "Manchester By the Sea."

Affleck's representatives confirmed to CNN that he will not be attending this year's Academy Awards, which takes place on March 4. The representative did not give any details as to why Affleck would not be participating. Deadline was the first to report on the actor's withdrawal.

Affleck's decision comes amid an anti-sexual harassment movement that's swept Hollywood and other industries.

Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Matt Lauer, Louis C.K., and Charlie Rose are among the men who have lost their jobs over accusations of sexual harassment and assault.

