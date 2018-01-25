'Black-ish' teen star Marsai Martin snags producing gig

(CNN) Marsai Martin proves you're never too young to have a grown-up job.

The 13-year-old actress, who plays Diane on the hit ABC sitcom, "Black-ish" has landed a new gig as an executive producer and star in the Universal comedy, "Little." Martin came up with the film's premise, which is about a woman who gets to relive her childhood when things get a little too stressful as a grown-up.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the news on Wednesday.

Tina Gordon Chism will direct the film and "Black-ish" creator, Kenya Barris is slated as one of the producers.

"Black-ish" co-star Tracee Ellis Ross took to Twitter to fangirl over the exciting news. "Yaaaasssss @marsaimartin!!!" Ross tweeted.