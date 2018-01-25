Breaking News

South Korean hospital fire kills 39, injures more than 70

By Taehoon Lee, CNN

Updated 11:43 PM ET, Thu January 25, 2018

Firefighters work as smoke billows from a hospital in Miryang, South Korea, Friday. More than 30 people died in the hospital fire, according to local officials.
Seoul, South Korea (CNN)At least 39 people have died and more than 70 were injured in a hospital fire in South Korea's southeastern city of Miryang Friday, according to local authorities.

The blaze broke out in the emergency room on the first floor of Sejong Hospital, said Choi Man-woo, the head of Miryang Fire Department. Eight of those injured remain in a serious condition.
A person injured in the fire is carried to safety in Miryang, South Korea, Friday.
The fire was extinguished at 10:26 local time and a search of the building was underway.
Footage captured by CNN affiliate YTN showed firefighters battling to control the blaze as black smoke billowed from the windows of the building.
    Miryang is about 270km south-east of the capital Seoul.
    The fire comes just one month after 29 people were killed in a blaze in an eight-story building in the South Korean city of Jecheon.
    Firefighters work to put out the blaze as smoke billows from the Sejong Hospital, Friday.
