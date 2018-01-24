NCAA investigating Michigan State over Larry Nassar case

Story highlights Larry Nassar has pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct

He was a doctor for campus athletes and USA Gymnastics

(CNN) The NCAA has opened an investigation into Michigan State University's handling of sexual abuse allegations against sports doctor Larry Nassar.

In a statement, the NCAA said it's looking into whether the university violated any rules.

"The NCAA has sent a letter of inquiry to Michigan State University regarding potential NCAA rules violations related to the assaults Larry Nassar perpetrated against girls and young women, including some student-athletes at Michigan State," the NCAA said in a statement. It did not provide additional details.