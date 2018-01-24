A woman facing homelessness while caring for her mom wins a $390,000 jackpot

(CNN) Sometimes you hear of a lottery winner and go, "What do they need the money for? They're loaded." And sometimes you exclaim, "Now, THIS is heartwarming."

Shawna Donnelly definitely falls in the second category.

The 50-year-old woman from Clarkston, Michigan, was facing homelessness. On top of that, she was caring full time for her mom. Money was tight.

Earlier this month, she plunked down $2 for a "Lucky for Life" lottery ticket at a 7-Eleven. The payouts for the game go from a mere $3 to a lifetime of riches.

"I woke up in the middle of the night and had a feeling I should check my tickets," Donnelly said.

