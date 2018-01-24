Grand jury to look into Justine Ruszczyk shooting

Story highlights In July, Ruszczyk was shot late at night after calling 911

Police union says officers will cooperate with grand jury

(CNN) Dozens of police officers are being subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury in connection with the police-involved shooting death of a Minneapolis woman, a lawyer for the victim's family said Wednesday.

Attorney Robert Bennett, who represents the family of Justine Ruszczyk, said 35 officers were summoned by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

The Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis said in a news release that its members will fully cooperate in the grand jury process.

Still, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman will make the decision whether to bring charges in the officer-involved shooting case, according to a statement from his office.

"Because grand jury proceedings are secret, we cannot comment on grand jury subpoenas or any testimony that occurs before a grand jury," added spokesman Chuck Laszewski.

