Story highlights Tiger Woods plays first event in 2018

First full-field event since February

Has won eight times at Torrey Pines venue

(CNN) He should be the star attraction as the tour's most recent winner, the defending champion and the world No.1 in waiting, but Jon Rahm is happy to let the focus be on Tiger Woods at Torrey Pines.

Spain's Rahm can overtake Dustin Johnson at the head of the rankings with a third PGA Tour win in this week's Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego.

But instead the world of golf is giddy with Woods' first full-field event since he retired hurt from the Dubai Desert Classic last February ahead of a fourth back operation.

"This time he definitely looks ready."



-- Jason Day on Tiger Woodshttps://t.co/IooFy2vZKm — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 24, 2018

"The more attention you guys have on Tiger, the better for me, quite frankly," the PGA Tour reported Rahm as saying Tuesday.

"Hopefully I keep playing good and give you guys something to talk about, but it's not bad that the attention's on Tiger. It's good for golf, it's good for all of us."