Mueller gives Trump's attorneys possible topics for interview

(CNN) Special counsel Robert Mueller has provided lawyers for President Donald Trump with a range of topics he wants to ask about as part of ongoing negotiations regarding an interview with the President, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.

Mueller's team has also made clear it is seeking a sit-down interview with Trump, according to these sources. The President said Wednesday he is "looking forward" to that interview, subject to the advice of his lawyers.

As the President's attorneys try to whittle down Mueller's areas of interest, a source familiar with the matter says the special counsel has obliged by offering a list of topics, including learning more about the President allegedly asking former FBI Director James Comey to drop the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Mueller also wants to know about Trump's reaction to Comey's May 2017 testimony on Capitol Hill, which reportedly angered the President. Additionally, investigators want to learn more about the President's outreach to intelligence leaders about the Russia investigation.

The topics are largely related to the firings of Flynn and Comey. The description of topics suggests any interview with Trump could focus substantially on obstruction of justice issues.

Mueller has now interviewed CIA Director Mike Pompeo, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers. Two sources familiar with the matter say investigators have asked the intelligence officials about their conversations with the President about the Russia probe.

