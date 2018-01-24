Story highlights Democrats have concerns about Gov. Sam Brownback's confirmation

The vice president has a unique relationship with the Senate

Washington (CNN) Vice President Mike Pence cast his eighth tie-breaking vote in the Senate on Wednesday to save the controversial nomination of Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback to be ambassador at large for international religious freedom.

It was Pence's second time breaking a tie on Wednesday. Earlier, he had raced to Capitol Hill after a 49-49 tie to end a filibuster of Brownback's nomination. He was again needed to vote later in the day on the final confirmation vote, 50-49.

Republicans control 51 seats in the chamber but two GOP senators were not present to vote: Sen. John McCain, who's battling cancer in Arizona, and Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, who's in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum.

Throughout the tax reform battle in the fall, Democrats often cited tax cuts in Kansas -- which Brownback supported -- that were later repealed after the state's economy struggled. Brownback, a former senator himself, had been seen on Capitol Hill in recent months lobbying senators to back his nomination.

Democrats had also brought up concerns about Brownback's confirmation hearing in October. At the time, Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia asked Brownback if there was any circumstance in which religious freedom could justify "criminalizing, imprisoning or executing" someone based on sexual orientation.

