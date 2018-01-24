White House says 'immigration framework' will be unveiled next week

Story highlights "The President wants to lead on this issue," Sarah Sanders said

Over on Capitol Hill, Sen. Chuck Schumer said negotiations are starting over

Washington (CNN) The White House will release a "legislative framework" for an immigration deal on Monday that it believes can earn bipartisan support, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

"There's nothing currently on the table that addresses all of the concerns that we feel like -- brings all the various stakeholders to the table like this framework does. And the President wants to lead on this issue, and that's exactly what we're going to do," Sanders said Wednesday.

She declined to provide details about what would be included in the framework, including whether it would provide a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children, known as Dreamers, signaling only that it will represent "a compromise that members of both parties can support."

The White House's plan comes after the latest negotiations between the White House and lawmakers of both parties broke down, leading to a three-day government shutdown.

The framework is expected to give much-needed guidance to lawmakers on Capitol Hill, who have at times struggled to grasp what kind of deal President Donald Trump would and would not be willing to reach.

