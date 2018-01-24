(CNN) President Donald Trump is a "changed person" amid recent reports of an alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels, said the president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

"These alleged affairs, they're alleged with Trump, didn't happen while he was in office," Franklin Graham told CNN's Don Lemon on "CNN Tonight" on Tuesday.

Graham's remarks come after a Wall Street Journal report that Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, formed a private LLC to pay a former porn star in exchange for not speaking publicly about an alleged sexual encounter with the then-candidate. CNN has not independently confirmed The Wall Street Journal's reporting, and in response to the initial Wall Street Journal report about the affair, Cohen said the rumors had circulated since 2011 and that Trump "once again vehemently denies any such occurrence."

Lemon questioned why "evangelicals were so willing to call out, say Bill Clinton's behavior but not President Trump's?"

Graham argued that there's a difference between Clinton's extramarital affair and Trump's "alleged affairs."

