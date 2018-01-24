Gowdy: 'It's nobody's business' who McCabe voted for

Story highlights "I don't think it's appropriate for anyone to ask that," the South Carolina Republican said

Gowdy serves on the House Intelligence Committee

Washington (CNN) Rep. Trey Gowdy says he hopes President Donald Trump didn't ask then-acting FBI director Andrew McCabe who he voted for in the 2016 election.

"I hope Mr. McCabe was not asked that question and I hope he didn't answer it, because it's nobody's business," the South Carolina Republican told CNN's Erin Burnett on "OutFront" Wednesday evening.

Gowdy's comments come after reports surfaced that the President had asked McCabe about his personal politics during an introductory Oval Office meeting.

"I don't think it's appropriate for anyone to ask that," Gowdy said. "Any time there is a curtain involved, that tells me it's supposed to be private."

"There's a curtain at the voting booth I vote in," he said. "No one should ever ask anyone else who they voted for."