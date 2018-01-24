Story highlights Biden said the Russian interference issue became partisan in mid-2016

He suggested few expected the intel community to become a political target

Washington (CNN) Joe Biden defended the Obama administration's response to intelligence indicating Russian interference in the 2016 US elections, calling the matter "tricky as hell" during a discussion at the Council on Foreign Relations Tuesday afternoon.

The former vice president's comments come amid speculation he could seek the White House in 2020, during which he'd potentially face questions about the Obama administration's muted role ahead of the 2016 election.

On Tuesday, he suggested the issue quickly became partisan in 2016.

"Why don't we put out a bipartisan warning to Russia, 'Hands off man, or there's going to be a problem,'" Biden said. "(Republicans) would have no part of it. ... The die had been cast here. This was all about the political play."

Biden said that when information regarding state voter roll hacks was brought to GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, McConnell did not want to call it Russian interference.

