Trump attacks McCabe, denies asking who he voted for

Story highlights "I don't think so. No. I don't think I did," Trump told reporters

He later said it was a "very unimportant question"

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump slammed deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe and said that he didn't remember asking who the longtime law enforcement official voted for in 2016.

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that Trump asked McCabe who he voted for in the 2016 election in an introductory Oval Office meeting in May.

"I don't think so. No. I don't think I did," Trump told reporters gathering in chief of staff John Kelly's White House office on Wednesday.

"I don't know what's the big deal with that. Because I would ask you, 'who did you vote for?' " Trump said. "I don't think it is a big deal. But I don't remember that. I don't remember asking him the question."

He later said it was a "very unimportant question."

Read More