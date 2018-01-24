Javier Bardem: the Antarctic's penguins need us

Javier Bardem is an Oscar-winning actor who has joined Greenpeace's expedition to the Antarctic to call for the creation of the largest wildlife reserve on Earth: an Antarctic Ocean Sanctuary covering 1.8 million square kilometres. The opinions in this article belong to the author.

(CNN) I have a picture in my head. It's impossible to fully convey, but it is a part of me.

I am sitting in a secluded bay. My hands are resting on the sand as a breeze drifts over the blue-green ripples by the shore. Boulders thrust out of the sea. They are teeming with small black and white penguins, waddling across the rocks and dropping into the ocean. It is magical: a window onto a little world which will continue long after I leave.

Twenty years later, this image now exists only in my head and in my heart.

Javier Bardem

You're probably reading this on your phone. Or maybe your computer screen. The world around you is frozen. The light of your screen is your focus. You are removed from your surroundings.

Screens are so often our window onto the world. We filter the infinite currents of information and images through them. They shape how we think and they catalogue our experiences.

