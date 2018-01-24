CBS is bringing back 'Murphy Brown'

(CNN) "Murphy Brown" and Murphy Brown are coming back to TV.

CBS has announced that the iconic series starring Candice Bergen is being revived with its original star set to reprise her role.

CBS and Warner Bros. have given the series, set to debut in the 2018-19 broadcast TV season, a 13-episode commitment.

Original creator Diane English is also returning.

"Murphy Brown" aired from 1988-98 and starred Bergen as an outspoken and bold anchor of a fictional newsmagazine series called "FYI."

