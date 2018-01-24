Meryl Streep joins 'Big Little Lies' Season 2

(CNN) Just when you thought "Big Little Lies" couldn't possibly have more star power, HBO has announced that Meryl Streep will join the cast in Season 2.

Streep will play the mother-in-law of Nicole Kidman's character, Celeste Wright.

Named Mary Louise Wright, Streep's character will arrive in Monterey after becoming "concerned for the well-being of her grandchildren" following her son's death and "searching for answers," according to a description provided by HBO.

In the second season, Celeste will be "reeling from her husband Perry's death" and find herself "adrift, but determined to fight for her family and find the woman she once was," HBO added.

Season 2 of "Big Little Lies" was officially announced back in December.

Read More