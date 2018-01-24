Rapper Lil Jon breaks ground on a second school in Ghana

(CNN) Rapper Lil Jon has been using his star power and wealth to help children in underdeveloped countries gain access to a proper education.

A school he helped fund in partnership with the charity, Pencils of Promise, broke ground last month in Ghana, Lil Jon told CNN exclusively.

"I'm all about helping children," he said. "Children are our future and every child deserves to have an environment where they can learn and flourish and gain knowledge."

Mafi Atitekpo DA Primary School will enroll 313 children. It is the second of two schools in the village of Mafi Atitekpo in Ghana, according to the charity. The first school, called Abomayaw D.A. Kindergarten, opened last October.

Lil Jon donated $70,000 to help get the two schools off the ground.

Read More