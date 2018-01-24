Joel Taylor of 'Storm Chasers' dead at 38

Story highlights Taylor was part of the "Storm Chasers" team

A cause of death has not yet been determined

(CNN) Joel Taylor, who appeared on the Discovery series "Storm Chasers" has died, a rep for his family confirmed to CNN.

He was 38.

"We can confirm that Joel Taylor has passed away while on a cruise," funeral director Richard Duggar II said in a statement on behalf of Taylor's family. "The cause of the death has not yet been determined. We ask for your understanding during this difficult time and your respect for the family while they deal with the loss of their son. "

Taylor appeared on the reality series from 2008 until its cancellation in 2012.

A native of Elk City, Oklahoma, Taylor studied meteorology at the University of Oklahoma and chased tornadoes with friend Reed Timmer for the 2003 documentary "Tornado Glory."

Read More