Breaking News

Elton John announces final tour

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 3:09 PM ET, Wed January 24, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/06/04/showbiz/elton-john-fast-facts/index.html&quot;&gt;Elton John&lt;/a&gt; is one of the best-selling recording artists of all time. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/chart-beat/7735709/elton-john-biggest-billboard-hot-100-hits&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The singer has charted more than 60 songs on Billboard&#39;s Hot 100 list&lt;/a&gt;, including nine No. 1 hits. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.grammy.com/grammys/artists/elton-john&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The five-time Grammy winner &lt;/a&gt;was inducted into the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.rockhall.com/inductees/elton-john&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Rock &amp;amp; Roll Hall of Fame in 1994&lt;/a&gt; and knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1998 for his music and work in AIDS charities. Take a look at the life of the legendary musician, here performing in Los Angeles in 2016:
Photos: The legendary Elton John
Elton John is one of the best-selling recording artists of all time. The singer has charted more than 60 songs on Billboard's Hot 100 list, including nine No. 1 hits. The five-time Grammy winner was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 and knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1998 for his music and work in AIDS charities. Take a look at the life of the legendary musician, here performing in Los Angeles in 2016:
Hide Caption
1 of 50
Elton John plays the piano in 1970, the year he launched his first world tour.
Photos: The legendary Elton John
Elton John plays the piano in 1970, the year he launched his first world tour.
Hide Caption
2 of 50
John appears in one of his first publicity photos in 1968. The singer had officially changed his name to Elton John a year earlier after being born as Reginald Kenneth Dwight in Pinner, England, in 1947. The name was inspired by members of his early band, Bluesology, whose saxophone player was Elton Dean and lead singer was Long John Baldry.
Photos: The legendary Elton John
John appears in one of his first publicity photos in 1968. The singer had officially changed his name to Elton John a year earlier after being born as Reginald Kenneth Dwight in Pinner, England, in 1947. The name was inspired by members of his early band, Bluesology, whose saxophone player was Elton Dean and lead singer was Long John Baldry.
Hide Caption
3 of 50
John, here in 1973, was known for wearing colorful costumes and wild glasses, especially in the early years. His on-stage outfits have included a duck suit, a sequined baseball uniform and a Ronald McDonald outfit. He would wear the colorful clothes to create a spectacle and offset his shyness.
Photos: The legendary Elton John
John, here in 1973, was known for wearing colorful costumes and wild glasses, especially in the early years. His on-stage outfits have included a duck suit, a sequined baseball uniform and a Ronald McDonald outfit. He would wear the colorful clothes to create a spectacle and offset his shyness.
Hide Caption
4 of 50
John appears in a 1973 documentary that detailed the production of &quot;Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.&quot; Hit songs from that album included &quot;Candle in the Wind,&quot; &quot;Bennie and the Jets,&quot; &quot;Saturday Night&#39;s Alright for Fighting&quot; and the title track.
Photos: The legendary Elton John
John appears in a 1973 documentary that detailed the production of "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road." Hit songs from that album included "Candle in the Wind," "Bennie and the Jets," "Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting" and the title track.
Hide Caption
5 of 50
John and his songwriting collaborator, Bernie Taupin, hold gold records in 1973. Taupin has written the lyrics for many of John&#39;s songs over his career, and the two have worked together for decades.
Photos: The legendary Elton John
John and his songwriting collaborator, Bernie Taupin, hold gold records in 1973. Taupin has written the lyrics for many of John's songs over his career, and the two have worked together for decades.
Hide Caption
6 of 50
John and singer Rod Stewart have a bath at the stadium of Watford Football Club in 1973. John, a lifelong Watford fan, later owned the English soccer club. Today, one of the stadium&#39;s stands is named after him.
Photos: The legendary Elton John
John and singer Rod Stewart have a bath at the stadium of Watford Football Club in 1973. John, a lifelong Watford fan, later owned the English soccer club. Today, one of the stadium's stands is named after him.
Hide Caption
7 of 50
John is overwhelmed by multiple shots on goal while playing around at Watford&#39;s stadium in 1974.
Photos: The legendary Elton John
John is overwhelmed by multiple shots on goal while playing around at Watford's stadium in 1974.
Hide Caption
8 of 50
John leaves a stage in the United Kingdom circa 1974. That year, he released the album &quot;Caribou,&quot; which included songs such as &quot;The Bitch Is Back&quot; and &quot;Don&#39;t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.&quot;
Photos: The legendary Elton John
John leaves a stage in the United Kingdom circa 1974. That year, he released the album "Caribou," which included songs such as "The Bitch Is Back" and "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me."
Hide Caption
9 of 50
John gives a typical energetic performance in 1974. Some of the other hit songs he had by this time: &quot;Tiny Dancer,&quot; &quot;Levon,&quot; &quot;Crocodile Rock&quot; and &quot;Rocket Man.&quot;
Photos: The legendary Elton John
John gives a typical energetic performance in 1974. Some of the other hit songs he had by this time: "Tiny Dancer," "Levon," "Crocodile Rock" and "Rocket Man."
Hide Caption
10 of 50
John performs in Hawaii in 1974. During his career, he has been nominated for 34 Grammy Awards and won five times. He also has an Academy Award and a Tony Award.
Photos: The legendary Elton John
John performs in Hawaii in 1974. During his career, he has been nominated for 34 Grammy Awards and won five times. He also has an Academy Award and a Tony Award.
Hide Caption
11 of 50
John appears on stage with John Lennon at New York&#39;s Madison Square Garden in 1974.
Photos: The legendary Elton John
John appears on stage with John Lennon at New York's Madison Square Garden in 1974.
Hide Caption
12 of 50
John plays the Pinball Wizard in the 1975 film &quot;Tommy,&quot; which is based on The Who&#39;s album of the same name.
Photos: The legendary Elton John
John plays the Pinball Wizard in the 1975 film "Tommy," which is based on The Who's album of the same name.
Hide Caption
13 of 50
John reads some fan mail circa 1975.
Photos: The legendary Elton John
John reads some fan mail circa 1975.
Hide Caption
14 of 50
John poses for a portrait circa 1975.
Photos: The legendary Elton John
John poses for a portrait circa 1975.
Hide Caption
15 of 50
John performs at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in 1975.
Photos: The legendary Elton John
John performs at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in 1975.
Hide Caption
16 of 50
John tips his hat after having a star dedicated to him on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1975.
Photos: The legendary Elton John
John tips his hat after having a star dedicated to him on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1975.
Hide Caption
17 of 50
John poses for a photo with Cher and Diana Ross in the mid-1970s.
Photos: The legendary Elton John
John poses for a photo with Cher and Diana Ross in the mid-1970s.
Hide Caption
18 of 50
John performs at Earl&#39;s Court, a popular arena in London, in the late 1970s.
Photos: The legendary Elton John
John performs at Earl's Court, a popular arena in London, in the late 1970s.
Hide Caption
19 of 50
John appears on &quot;The Muppet Show&quot; in 1978. He performed four of his songs on the episode.
Photos: The legendary Elton John
John appears on "The Muppet Show" in 1978. He performed four of his songs on the episode.
Hide Caption
20 of 50
John waves from his car in 1978.
Photos: The legendary Elton John
John waves from his car in 1978.
Hide Caption
21 of 50
Fans watch John embrace singer and friend Kiki Dee in 1978. The two had a No. 1 hit, &quot;Don&#39;t Go Breaking My Heart,&quot; in 1976.
Photos: The legendary Elton John
Fans watch John embrace singer and friend Kiki Dee in 1978. The two had a No. 1 hit, "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," in 1976.
Hide Caption
22 of 50
John stands in the bedroom of his home in Old Windsor, England, in 1978.
Photos: The legendary Elton John
John stands in the bedroom of his home in Old Windsor, England, in 1978.
Hide Caption
23 of 50
John poses with his mother and stepfather while touring the Kremlin in Moscow in 1979. He was the first rock or pop star from the West to perform in the Soviet Union.
Photos: The legendary Elton John
John poses with his mother and stepfather while touring the Kremlin in Moscow in 1979. He was the first rock or pop star from the West to perform in the Soviet Union.
Hide Caption
24 of 50
John stands in Tiananmen Square while touring Beijing in 1983.
Photos: The legendary Elton John
John stands in Tiananmen Square while touring Beijing in 1983.
Hide Caption
25 of 50
John married German recording engineer Renate Blauel in 1984. They divorced in 1988. and John told Rolling Stone magazine that year he was &quot;comfortable&quot; being gay. He told the magazine in 1976 that he was bisexual.
Photos: The legendary Elton John
John married German recording engineer Renate Blauel in 1984. They divorced in 1988. and John told Rolling Stone magazine that year he was "comfortable" being gay. He told the magazine in 1976 that he was bisexual.
Hide Caption
26 of 50
John performs in 1986.
Photos: The legendary Elton John
John performs in 1986.
Hide Caption
27 of 50
John with actress and singer Liza Minnelli in 1990.
Photos: The legendary Elton John
John with actress and singer Liza Minnelli in 1990.
Hide Caption
28 of 50
John stands by the bed of AIDS patient Ryan White at a Florida hospital in 1990. Two years later, the singer established the Elton John AIDS Foundation.
Photos: The legendary Elton John
John stands by the bed of AIDS patient Ryan White at a Florida hospital in 1990. Two years later, the singer established the Elton John AIDS Foundation.
Hide Caption
29 of 50
John, far left, sits at a table with other celebrities, including actress Kate Capshaw, singer Bruce Springsteen, actor Tom Hanks and director Steven Spielberg, at one of his foundation&#39;s parties in 1994. The party was held after the Academy Awards in Los Angeles.
Photos: The legendary Elton John
John, far left, sits at a table with other celebrities, including actress Kate Capshaw, singer Bruce Springsteen, actor Tom Hanks and director Steven Spielberg, at one of his foundation's parties in 1994. The party was held after the Academy Awards in Los Angeles.
Hide Caption
30 of 50
From left, Billy Joel, John and Sting perform at a benefit concert for the Rainforest Foundation in 1995. Joel and John toured together often during their careers.
Photos: The legendary Elton John
From left, Billy Joel, John and Sting perform at a benefit concert for the Rainforest Foundation in 1995. Joel and John toured together often during their careers.
Hide Caption
31 of 50
John sings &quot;Candle in the Wind&quot; at Princess Diana&#39;s funeral in 1997. The tribute became one of the best-selling singles of all time. Proceeds were donated to charity.
Photos: The legendary Elton John
John sings "Candle in the Wind" at Princess Diana's funeral in 1997. The tribute became one of the best-selling singles of all time. Proceeds were donated to charity.
Hide Caption
32 of 50
John and rapper Eminem performed Eminem&#39;s &quot;Stan&quot; at the Grammy Awards in 2001.
Photos: The legendary Elton John
John and rapper Eminem performed Eminem's "Stan" at the Grammy Awards in 2001.
Hide Caption
33 of 50
Whitney Houston hugs John at the Academy Awards in 2001. A few years earlier, John had won an Oscar for &quot;Can You Feel The Love Tonight,&quot; his song in Disney&#39;s &quot;The Lion King.&quot;
Photos: The legendary Elton John
Whitney Houston hugs John at the Academy Awards in 2001. A few years earlier, John had won an Oscar for "Can You Feel The Love Tonight," his song in Disney's "The Lion King."
Hide Caption
34 of 50
John and Billy Joel dance during the final song of a Brian Wilson tribute in New York in 2001. Wilson was one of the original Beach Boys.
Photos: The legendary Elton John
John and Billy Joel dance during the final song of a Brian Wilson tribute in New York in 2001. Wilson was one of the original Beach Boys.
Hide Caption
35 of 50
John gives his final performance of &quot;The Red Piano&quot; in 2009. The show had been held in Las Vegas since 2004. In 2011, John started another Las Vegas residency, &quot;The Million Dollar Piano.&quot;
Photos: The legendary Elton John
John gives his final performance of "The Red Piano" in 2009. The show had been held in Las Vegas since 2004. In 2011, John started another Las Vegas residency, "The Million Dollar Piano."
Hide Caption
36 of 50
John holds his son Zachary Jackson Levon in 2011. John and his longtime partner, David Furnish, had the baby through a surrogate. They later welcomed a second son to their family, Elijah Joseph Daniel.
Photos: The legendary Elton John
John holds his son Zachary Jackson Levon in 2011. John and his longtime partner, David Furnish, had the baby through a surrogate. They later welcomed a second son to their family, Elijah Joseph Daniel.
Hide Caption
37 of 50
John performs in Cologne, Germany, in 2011.
Photos: The legendary Elton John
John performs in Cologne, Germany, in 2011.
Hide Caption
38 of 50
Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth II shakes hands with John at her Diamond Jubilee Concert in 2012. In 1998, the Queen knighted John for his music and charity work.
Photos: The legendary Elton John
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II shakes hands with John at her Diamond Jubilee Concert in 2012. In 1998, the Queen knighted John for his music and charity work.
Hide Caption
39 of 50
John performs at the Diamond Jubilee Concert.
Photos: The legendary Elton John
John performs at the Diamond Jubilee Concert.
Hide Caption
40 of 50
John performs with Ed Sheeran at the 2013 Grammy Awards. They teamed up for Sheeran&#39;s song &quot;The A Team.&quot;
Photos: The legendary Elton John
John performs with Ed Sheeran at the 2013 Grammy Awards. They teamed up for Sheeran's song "The A Team."
Hide Caption
41 of 50
U2 singer Bono, right, talks with John, Furnish and their son Zachary at an Academy Awards viewing party in 2013.
Photos: The legendary Elton John
U2 singer Bono, right, talks with John, Furnish and their son Zachary at an Academy Awards viewing party in 2013.
Hide Caption
42 of 50
John and Furnish kiss at the Human Rights Campaign&#39;s National Dinner in 2014. They married in December of that year.
Photos: The legendary Elton John
John and Furnish kiss at the Human Rights Campaign's National Dinner in 2014. They married in December of that year.
Hide Caption
43 of 50
John meets with US Secretary of State John Kerry in 2014. The two talked about John&#39;s foundation as well as PEPFAR, the President&#39;s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief.
Photos: The legendary Elton John
John meets with US Secretary of State John Kerry in 2014. The two talked about John's foundation as well as PEPFAR, the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief.
Hide Caption
44 of 50
John, Furnish and their two boys pose for a photo in 2015.
Photos: The legendary Elton John
John, Furnish and their two boys pose for a photo in 2015.
Hide Caption
45 of 50
John walks with his son Zachary in Saint-Tropez, France, in 2015.
Photos: The legendary Elton John
John walks with his son Zachary in Saint-Tropez, France, in 2015.
Hide Caption
46 of 50
John joins talk-show host James Corden for a a little &quot;carpool karaoke&quot; in 2016.
Photos: The legendary Elton John
John joins talk-show host James Corden for a a little "carpool karaoke" in 2016.
Hide Caption
47 of 50
John attends Vanity Fair&#39;s Oscars party in February 2017.
Photos: The legendary Elton John
John attends Vanity Fair's Oscars party in February 2017.
Hide Caption
48 of 50
John performs in Victoria, British Columbia, in March 2017.
Photos: The legendary Elton John
John performs in Victoria, British Columbia, in March 2017.
Hide Caption
49 of 50
The British musician addresses the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on January 22, 2018.
Photos: The legendary Elton John
The British musician addresses the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on January 22, 2018.
Hide Caption
50 of 50
28 elton john update16 elton john update01 elton john update04 elton john32 elton john update33 elton john update RESTRICTED03 elton john update04 elton john update05 elton john02 elton john update06 elton john11 elton john update10 elton john update15 elton john update01 elton john12 elton john update05 elton john update07 elton john34 elton john update RESTRICTED19 elton john update RESTRICTED13 elton john update14 elton john update35 elton john update RESTRICTED06 elton john update08 elton john update07 elton john update13 elton john15 elton john16 elton john17 elton john18 elton john 19 elton john20 elton john21 elton john17 elton john update18 elton john update20 elton john update RESTRICTED23 elton john22 elton john update21 elton john update23 elton john update RESTRICTED25 elton john24 elton john update RESTRICTED31 elton john update RESTRICTED25 elton john update RESTRICTED26 elton john update RESTRICTED27 elton john update RESTRICTED29 elton john update RESTRICTED30 elton john update RESTRICTEDelton john update 2018

(CNN)Sir Elton John is saying goodbye to life on the road.

The music icon announced at a press event on Wednesday that his next world tour will be his last. The three-year tour will start in September, John told CNN's Anderson Cooper in a sit-down chat that was live-streamed around the world.
"I've been touring since I was 17 with various bands," John said. "I thought the time is right to say thank you to all my fans and say goodbye."
John said his priorities changed when he and his husband, David Furnish, had children.
    "We had children and had changed our lives and in 2015 we sat down with their school schedule and we said I'm going to miss too much of this," he told Cooper.
    Read More
    There had been speculation for several days over what John's announcement would be after a countdown clock was posted to his official website with lyrics from his hit song, "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road."
    John said on Wednesday that he decided in 2015 that this would be his last tour, telling Cooper, "I can't go on forever." The tour is called "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" but this isn't farewell forever. John said he still wants to make more albums.
    "I'm not worried about stopping," he said.
    John hits the road on September 8 for a tour that will include 300 shows across five continents. Tickets for "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" go on sale February 2.
    Fans can also catch the Rocket Man in Las Vegas, where John is on his second residency at Caesars Palace. The singer had to cancel a few shows last year after he was hospitalized for a bacterial infection he contracted while he was on tour in South America. "The Million Dollar Piano" show will end in May.
    John, 70, is also scheduled to perform a duet with Miley Cyrus at the Grammy Awards this weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
    He's also performing at a post-Grammys concert on January 30, "Elton John: I'm Still Standing-A Grammy Salute," which will include performances by Sam Smith, Chris Martin, John Legend and Keith Urban.
    John is a celebrated artist whose self-titled 1970 debut reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and gave him his first Top 10, "Your Song," according to the Grammy's official site. He's won five Grammy Awards, a Tony and an Academy Award.
    Early in his career, John was known for flamboyant costumes and wild glasses. He's taken the stage wearing a duck suit, a sequined baseball uniform and a Ronald McDonald outfit. He wore the colorful clothes to help create a spectacle and offset his shyness onstage.
    He is the third most successful Billboard Hot 100 artist of all time, according to the magazine's tally of sales for music released between 1958 and 2015. Only the Beatles and Madonna rank higher.
    John is currently collaborating on a Broadway musical based on "The Devil Wears Prada," the 2003 book written by Lauren Weisberger, which was turned into a film in 2006 starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.