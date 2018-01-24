Ann Curry on Megyn Kelly's Fonda remarks: 'This is not journalism'

Story highlights Curry appears on "The View"

She said journalists are supposed to be "humble"

(CNN) Ann Curry is not a fan of Megyn Kelly's clapback at Jane Fonda.

The former "Today" show anchor was a guest on "The View" on Tuesday when talk during a panel discussion turned to Kelly's dustup with Fonda.

The 80-year-old actress appeared on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today" in September and said recently in an interview that she felt uncomfortable with Kelly's question about her plastic surgery.

Kelly fired back on her show Monday, saying, "I have no regrets about that question, nor am I in the market for a lesson from Jane Fonda on what is and is not appropriate."

Read More