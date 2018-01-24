CNN 10 - January 25, 2018

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

January 25, 2018

As the World Economic Forum meeting takes place in Davos, Switzerland, CNN 10 is explaining the term "globalization," why it's controversial, and how U.S. President Donald Trump's view of it contrasts with that of French President Emmanuel Macron. The closings of more than 180 Toys "R" Us stores, the testing of new aircraft technology, and the work of a magician to keep up with the digital age are our other stories this Thursday.

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More