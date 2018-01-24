Attackers target Save the Children office in Afghanistan, killing 2

Jalalabad, Afghanistan (CNN) Militants attacked the offices of British aid agency Save the Children in Jalalabad, eastern Afghanistan, Wednesday, killing a police officer and a civilian, authorities said.

At least 20 people were injured in the assault, which started when a suicide bomber detonated explosives at the gate, according to Hataullah Khogyani, a spokesman for Nangarhar province.

At least one assailant then stormed the building and was later killed by security forces, Khogyani said. Offices were searching the third floor of building to make sure it was safe, he added. Authorities believe that one attacker is still fighting security forces inside the building, Khogyani said.

It's unclear who is responsible for the attack. A spokesman for the Taliban, Zabiullah Mojahid, denied responsibility for the attack in a statement sent to members of the media.

An Afghan army soldier takes a position near the Save the Children office.

Images from the scene showed a massive military presence. Afghanistan's TOLO news channel published footage showing dozens of what it said were Afghan Special Forces members at the scene.

