Car bomb attack near Benghazi mosque kills 34

(CNN) At least 34 people have been killed after two car bombs were detonated near a mosque in the Libyan city of Benghazi, state media reported, in one of the deadliest attacks in the country since the Arab Spring uprising in 2011.

Medical centers said that at least 87 others were wounded in the double blast, which targeted worshipers late Tuesday as they left the Al-Radhwan mosque in the city's east.

A car is cordoned off outside the mosque in Benghazi after the attack.

Images of the attack's aftermath showed a cordon around a gutted and charred car with a pool of blood below it and a damaged pick-up truck beside it.

People were seen outside the mosque crying and consoling each other amid scattered debris, dented vehicles and the shattered tiles of a small structure's foundation.

The debris following the mosque attack in Benghazi.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

