Breaking News

Car bomb attack near Benghazi mosque kills 34

By Mohammed Tawfeeq and Angela Dewan, CNN

Updated 6:37 AM ET, Wed January 24, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The aftermath of two explosions outside a mosque in Benghazi, Libya.
The aftermath of two explosions outside a mosque in Benghazi, Libya.

(CNN)At least 34 people have been killed after two car bombs were detonated near a mosque in the Libyan city of Benghazi, state media reported, in one of the deadliest attacks in the country since the Arab Spring uprising in 2011.

Medical centers said that at least 87 others were wounded in the double blast, which targeted worshipers late Tuesday as they left the Al-Radhwan mosque in the city's east.
A car is cordoned off outside the mosque in Benghazi after the attack.
A car is cordoned off outside the mosque in Benghazi after the attack.
Images of the attack's aftermath showed a cordon around a gutted and charred car with a pool of blood below it and a damaged pick-up truck beside it.
People were seen outside the mosque crying and consoling each other amid scattered debris, dented vehicles and the shattered tiles of a small structure's foundation.
    The debris following the mosque attack in Benghazi.
    The debris following the mosque attack in Benghazi.
    No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
    Read More
    Local media said Benghazi authorities were urging residents in the Al-Salmani al-Sharqi neighborhood to assist authorities in finding the perpetrators.
    Libya has been hit with a string of attacks since the Arab Spring gave way to civil war.
    The country has been fighting ISIS in recent years, but a US air campaign against the militant group has largely reduced its presence in the country.