Hijab-wearing model pulls out of L'Oreal campaign over 2014 tweets

(CNN) The model making history by being featured in a headscarf for a hair care advertising campaign is pulling out of it due to controversy over alleged tweets she penned in 2014.

Amena Khan announced on Instagram on Monday that she deeply regrets the tweets she sent and apologized for any hurt she may have caused. CNN has not been able to view the tweets, but she is being accused of expressing "anti-Israel" views in 2014.

"I recently took part in a campaign, which excited me because it celebrated inclusivity," her statement read. "With deep regret, I've decided to step down from this campaign because the current conversations surrounding it detract from the positive and inclusive sentiment that it set out to deliver."

This comes just a week after the British blogger announced she was included in the L'Oreal Paris hair care campaign . In the advertisement she wore a pale pink headscarf and stood in front of a bright pink background.

"Whether or not your hair is on display," she says in the ad, "doesn't affect how much you care about it."

