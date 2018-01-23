Judge bars Turpins from contacting children

Story highlights Couple cannot directly contact children involved in case

Next hearing set for February 23

Riverside, California (CNN) The California couple accused of torturing 12 of their 13 children have been barred from directly contacting their kids and other potential witnesses in the case for the next three years, a judge ruled Wednesday.

After the hearing in state Superior Court, David Macher, attorney for David Turpin, said, "The order protects everyone involved, including my client. I don't want my client accused of trying to tamper with any witness."

Louise Turpin's lawyer, Jeff Moore, had no comment other than to say they "will fight the case."

Neither David Turpin, dressed in a suit and tie, nor Louise Turpin, who also wore street clothes, spoke. Each defendant nodded their understanding.

There is one stipulation that would allow contact -- that is, the Turpins would have to go through their attorneys.

Read More