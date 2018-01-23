Larry Nassar will never get out of prison, no matter his sentence this week

(CNN) Serial child abuser and former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar will be sentenced to a lengthy prison sentence on Tuesday or Wednesday, and he could face as many as 125 years in prison.

But the exact length of the sentence he receives in this case may be moot. The 54-year-old has already been sentenced to 60 years in prison for federal child pornography charges. He also faces a further prison sentence from Judge Janice Cunningham in Eaton County, Michigan, where he has pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal sexual conduct.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, who will decide Nassar's sentence in Ingham County court in Michigan for his guilty plea to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct, promised the doctor's victims he won't leave prison.

"This is about your healing and his demise," Aquilina said last week to one of the victims sharing her impact statement in court. "It doesn't matter how you slice it. Between the three of us judges, he isn't going to see the light of day, and the next judge he sees -- now that he's seen the federal judge, me, soon Judge (Janice) Cunningham -- will be God."

"Shutting the door on him is a prison door," Aquilina said on Friday after a powerful victim impact speech. "He's not coming out between the three sentences that he will get. So you shouldn't be scared anymore."

