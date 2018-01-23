Story highlights OSHA has opened a federal investigation into the incident

(CNN) The remains of five oil rig workers were found Tuesday after an explosion that rocked an Oklahoma gas well a day before, authorities said.

"All five of the missing workers have been located," Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said at a press conference. "The remains will be transported back to the medical examiner's office for identification, and we will continue to secure the site and the scene until the investigation is complete."

On Monday morning, workers reportedly heard an explosion, followed by a blaze that quickly consumed the rig site in a rural area about 100 miles south of Tulsa.

"From what I was told from many of the survivors, there was an explosion. They heard a loud boom, they saw fire and they ran," said Morris. "Everyone was trying to survive... There was one guy that was very high (on the rig). They grabbed a hold of a guideline and slid down the guideline which would have been scary in itself, but he survived."

Smoke billows from the site of a gas well fire near Quinton, Oklahoma, early Monday.

Seventeen employees escaped the blaze with minor to no injuries. One of them was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital in Tulsa, officials said.

