(CNN) Former President Barack Obama officiated a wedding for two of his former staffers this past Sunday in Washington, DC, according to Washingtonian magazine.

The 44th President helped tie the knot for Dana Remus, his senior counsel when he was in the White House, who now serves as counsel for his presidential foundation, and Brett Holmgren, his former senior director of intelligence at the National Security Council.

"We had decided to invite him because he was such an important part of our lives. We asked him if he could attend the wedding. We also asked him if he could officiate, and he was intrigued with the idea," Holmgren told the DC magazine.

According to the magazine, Obama had received a temporary officiant's license through the District of Columbia and was also a signatory on the couple's marriage certificate.