Story highlights Judge to sentence Larry Nassar after victim impact statements on Wednesday

One woman came to Michigan to make second statement in person

(CNN) The girls trusted their doctor.

Larry Nassar was supposed to be top-notch in the field -- a doctor who worked with elite athletes. So young gymnasts and their families sought him out with broken bones and injuries. They thought he could help them heal.

In return, the renowned former USA Gymnastics doctor followed a vicious pattern. Nassar has admitted to sexually abusing the girls under the guise of providing medical treatment. He has also admitted in court to putting his finger into the vagina of patients in cases for more than two decades -- including girls under the age of 13.

In what has been a remarkable reckoning in the massive sexual abuse scandal, more than 150 victims have delivered searing accounts of the excruciating hours they spent being assaulted, how Nassar manipulated them and how his abuse changed their lives.

But the women also delivered powerful statements of resolve in the wake of those struggles as Nassar listened on in court.