2 killed and 17 others injured in Kentucky high school shooting

Story highlights A wounded special needs student was rescued by a student and a teacher, mom says

The Kentucky shooting comes a day after a girl was shot at school in Texas

(CNN) Another high school has turned into a scene of carnage, this time in western Kentucky.

Fourteen people were wounded, two of them fatally, after a shooter opened fire Tuesday morning at Marshall County High School, Gov. Matt Bevin said at a news conference. Another five people sustained other injuries.

A 15-year-old male student was arrested at the scene and will be charged with murder and attempted murder, Bevin said.

The slain victims were a boy and a girl, both 15 years old. The girl died at the scene and the boy died at a hospital, Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard W. Sanders said. The conditions of the injured students were not immediately known.

Sanders said the suspect, armed with a handgun, walked into the school at 8:57 a.m. ET and started shooting.

