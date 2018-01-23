Breaking News

The 'real' Rosie the Riveter dies at 96

By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Updated 12:26 PM ET, Tue January 23, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Naomi Parker Fraley&#39;s daughter-in-law and son hold up a photograph of her taken during World War II and the poster it inspired.
Naomi Parker Fraley's daughter-in-law and son hold up a photograph of her taken during World War II and the poster it inspired.

(CNN)The woman believed to be the "real" Rosie the Riveter died Saturday at age 96, according to her daughter-in-law Marnie Blankenship.

Naomi Parker Fraley, who Blankenship says died in hospice care, was not recognized as the inspiration for the famous World War II era poster until 2015.
During World War II, Fraley was a factory worker at Alameda Naval Station, according to CNN affiliate KATU. She was one of millions of women across the United States who filled the labor force during the war. While Fraley was working a press photographer approached her to take her picture, Blankenship said.
Over 60 years later, Fraley attended a convention for women who, like Rosie the Riveter, worked during the war. There, said Blankenship, Fraley saw a photograph promoted as the likely inspiration behind the iconic image of Rosie the Riveter in the "We can do it" poster.
    Blankenship says Fraley immediately recognized the picture as the one the photographer captured of her all those years ago.
    Read More
    But the picture was credited as being of another woman: Geraldine Hoff Doyle.
    Naomi Parker Fraley was photographed as she worked at the Alameda Naval Station.
    Naomi Parker Fraley was photographed as she worked at the Alameda Naval Station.
    Doyle had previously been known as the real Rosie. According to Seton Hall University Professor James J. Kimble, Doyle's identity as Rosie the Riveter began when the photograph of the woman in the factory was first released as the most likely inspiration for Rosie. Kimble says Doyle recognized her likeness in the picture -- and the propaganda poster it inspired -- and her resemblance was accepted in reports as the origin of Rosie the Riveter.
    When World War II brought women to battlefield
    When World War II brought women to battlefield
    But in 2015 Kimble's years of research into the iconic image revealed the original photograph with a caption that named the woman as Naomi Parker.
    Even when she found out that Dr. Kimble's research claims that she was likely a face of both World War II propaganda and subsequent feminist movements, Blankenship says Fraley didn't make a big deal of it.
    "She didn't think she did anything special," said Blankenship. "A lot of women did what she did. She just wanted her picture corrected."

    CNN's Dave Alsup contributed to this report.