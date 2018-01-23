The 'real' Rosie the Riveter dies at 96

(CNN) The woman believed to be the "real" Rosie the Riveter died Saturday at age 96, according to her daughter-in-law Marnie Blankenship.

Naomi Parker Fraley, who Blankenship says died in hospice care, was not recognized as the inspiration for the famous World War II era poster until 2015.

During World War II, Fraley was a factory worker at Alameda Naval Station, according to CNN affiliate KATU . She was one of millions of women across the United States who filled the labor force during the war. While Fraley was working a press photographer approached her to take her picture, Blankenship said.

Over 60 years later, Fraley attended a convention for women who, like Rosie the Riveter, worked during the war. There, said Blankenship, Fraley saw a photograph promoted as the likely inspiration behind the iconic image of Rosie the Riveter in the "We can do it" poster.

Blankenship says Fraley immediately recognized the picture as the one the photographer captured of her all those years ago.

