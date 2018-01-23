What a shot! 20 amazing sports photos
After scoring for Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo suffers a kick to the face by opposing defender, Fabian Schar, in the 84th minute on Sunday, January 21, in Madrid, Spain.
Andreas Wellinger soars through the air during his first competition jump of the Flying Hill Team competition of the Ski Flying World Championships on Sunday, January 21, in Oberstdorf, Germany.
Philadelphia Eagles' Corey Graham reacts after intercepting a pass during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, January 21, in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Eagles will compete against the New England Patriots for the Lombardi Trophy in the Superbowl, Sunday, February 4.
Xavier guard Paul Scruggs watches his shot enter the hoop during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall on Saturday, January 20, in Newark, New Jersey. Xavier won 73-64 against Seton Hall.
Italy's Carolina Kostner performs in the ladies' short program at the ISU European Figure Skating Championships on Thursday, January 18, in Moscow.
Janine Flock of Austria competes at Deutsche Post Eisarena Koenigssee during the BMW IBSF World Cup Skeleton on Friday, January 19, in Koenigssee, Germany.
Philadelphia Eagles' defensive tackle, Beau Allen, left and defensive end, Chris Long, right, celebrate their team's win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game while wearing dog masks on Sunday, January 21, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The New York Knicks' Michael Beasley and Kristaps Porzingis react after a lost possession to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, January 21, in Los Angeles, California. The Lakers won 127-107.
Russian figure skater Maria Sotskova performs in the Gala Exhibition during day five of the European Figure Skating Championships at Megasport Arena on Sunday, January 21, in Moscow.
Matthew Fitzpatrick of England warms up on the range prior to round two of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on Friday, January 19, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola catches a touchdown pass as he is defended by the Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson in the fourth quarter during the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 21, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic serves in his fourth round match against Fabio Fognini of Italy on Day 8 of the 2018 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Monday, January 22, in Melbourne, Australia.
Italy's Valentina Marchei and Ondrej Hotarek perform during the Gala Exhibition at the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Moscow on Sunday, January 21.
Australian big wave surfer Ross Clarke-Jones drops a wave during a surf session at Praia do Norte on Thursday, January 18, in Nazare, Portugal. Nazare is known for its massive waves, reportedly created by a deep undersea canyon combined with winter storms.
Washington State's Kayla Washington, right, misses as she reaches for a rebound with Washington's Mai-Loni Henson, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, January 21, in Seattle.
Ice skaters compete during the "Redbull Crashed Ice," the Ice Cross Downhill World Championship, in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on Saturday, January 20.
