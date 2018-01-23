Story highlights Arrogate crowned world's best racehorse

Retains award he won last year

American colt retired in 2017

(CNN) He may have retired from racing, but that hasn't stopped Arrogate scooping up more silverware.

The American colt was named as the Longines World's Best Racehorse for a second year in a row at a lavish awards ceremony in London's Claridge's hotel Tuesday.

The Bob Baffert-trained star won Flat racing's highest honor ahead of Australian mare Winx, which is on a 22-race winning streak.

JUST WATCHED The Breeders' Cup Torrie Horse artwork Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH The Breeders' Cup Torrie Horse artwork 02:03

Arrogate, owned by the Juddmonte Farms operation, backed up his victory in the 2016 Breeders' Cup Classic by winning the record $7 million first prize in the inaugural Pegasus World Cup in January 2017, beating arch-rival California Chrome for the second straight race in their final duel.

