US-led coalition says 150 ISIS fighters killed in airstrike

Story highlights The target of the strike was an "ISIS headquarters and command and control center"

A statement from the coalition said that the location was "exclusively" occupied by ISIS fighters

(CNN) The US-led coalition fighting ISIS killed approximately 150 ISIS fighters in a Saturday airstrike, Col. Ryan Dillon, a spokesman for the coalition, told CNN Tuesday.

The target of the strike was an "ISIS headquarters and command and control center," Dillon said, adding that the strike involved "over a week's worth" of intelligence work involving multiple kinds of coalition intelligence as well as information from US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces fighting ISIS on the ground.

A statement from the coalition said that the location was "exclusively" occupied by ISIS fighters and was under constant surveillance, ruling out the possibility of civilian casualties.

Dillon said the strike took place in the Syrian town of As Shafah, located in the Middle Euphrates River Valley, an area where remnants of ISIS continue to operate.

A US military official said the strike was carried out by US Navy F/A-18 jets and unmanned drone aircraft. The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt is currently operating in the Gulf in support of strikes against ISIS in Syria.

Read More