Source: Trump inclined to allow Nunes memo to be released

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump is inclined to allow the memo spearheaded by Rep. Devin Nunes that alleges FBI abuses of surveillance laws to be released if the House Intelligence Committee approves it being declassified, a person familiar with the matter tells CNN.

The memo has become a conservative rallying cry, with Republicans on Capitol Hill demanding that the documents be released. Democrats argue the effort to declassify that memo is the latest attempt by conservatives to damage special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

The White House disputed to CNN that the President has made a decision. White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah said there will be a full interagency and national security review and the President will be advised before making a decision.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders declined on Tuesday to directly say whether the Trump administration backs releasing the Nunes memo but did say that they "certainly support full transparency."

"We certainly support full transparency and we believe that is at the House Intel committee to make that decision at this point," Sanders said. "It sounds like there are some members in the House that have some real concerns with what is in that memo and feel very strongly that the American public should be privy to see it."

