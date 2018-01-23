(CNN) Under public pressure from President Donald Trump, Attorney General Jeff Sessions urged FBI Director Chris Wray to jettison his deputy, Andrew McCabe. Wray threatened to quit and Sessions backed off.

Wowza.

For the record, Trump denied Thursday that Wray ever threatened to quit. "He didn't at all," Trump told reporters of Wray. "He did not even a little bit".

Putting the he said, he said aside, this latest attempt to pressure McCabe out of his job isn't a one-off. It's not even close, in fact. It's part of a very clear pattern in which Trump steps all over the typical boundaries separating the executive branch and law enforcement for his own personal and political purposes.