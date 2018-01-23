Story highlights Perkins praised Trump's socially conservative policies.

He said evangelical support is not 'unconditional'

Washington (CNN) Tony Perkins, the president of the conservative Family Research Council, contended that the evangelical community has given President Donald Trump a "mulligan" when it comes to his personal behavior.

"We kind of gave him -- 'All right, you get a mulligan. You get a do-over here,'" Perkins said, using a golf term in an interview on Politico's "Off Message" podcast.

"The evangelical community gives him grace for the mistakes that he's made," he noted.

Perkins' remarks come after a Wall Street Journal report that Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, formed a private LLC to pay a former porn star in exchange for not speaking publicly about an alleged sexual encounter with the then-candidate. CNN has not independently confirmed The Wall Street Journal's reporting, and in response to the initial Wall Street Journal report about the affair, Cohen said the rumors had circulated since 2011 and that Trump "once again vehemently denies any such occurrence."

Family Research Council is known for pushing socially conservative family values. One of the foundations of the organization, according to its website, is to promote marriage and family. "Family Research Council champions marriage and family as the foundation of civilization, the seedbed of virtue, and the wellspring of society," according to the site. "Properly understood, 'families' are formed only by ties of blood, marriage, or adoption, and 'marriage' is a union of one man and one woman."