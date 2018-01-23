5 things revealed about the Russia probe on Tuesday

Story highlights News emerged Tuesday that Comey and Sessions had spoken with the special counsel

The Washington Post said Mueller was looking to interview Trump

Washington (CNN) Tuesday saw a flurry of new developments in the special counsel probe led by former FBI Director Robert Mueller, each adding to what the public knows about the investigation hanging over the Trump administration.

From a marquee interview that occurred last year to a potential presidential one in the works, here are five things that became public on Tuesday about the probe:

Mueller looking to talk to Trump

Sources told CNN on Tuesday that Mueller has indicated interest in questioning President Donald Trump about his dismissals of former FBI Director James Comey and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The sources cautioned against presuming the President would sit down with Mueller in the next few weeks, saying there is much to be negotiated still, and one source said the form of the interview -- including the extent to which Trump's answers would be written or in person -- is still in preliminary discussion.