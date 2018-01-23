Conservatives push Ryan for vote on hardline immigration bill

Story highlights The Goodlatte proposal contains a number of controversial provisions

The push sets up a potential showdown between the House and Senate on the issue

Washington (CNN) As Senate moderates pushed their leader to make a commitment to have a bipartisan immigration vote, House conservatives on Tuesday were pushing their leadership to tack to the right on the issue.

The Republican Study Committee, an influential group of more than 150 Republicans, on Tuesday will announce it has voted to support an immigration bill from conservative hardliners and will push for a vote on the legislation, setting up a potential showdown between the House and Senate on the issue.

The nearly two-dozen-strong steering committee of the RSC voted to make the decision to back the bill, which also would extend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program , from committee and subcommittee chairmen Bob Goodlatte, Mike McCaul, Raul Labrador and Martha McSally, and warned against cutting a deal with Democrats behind conservatives' backs.

"The Securing America's Future Act is the framework to strengthen border security, increase interior enforcement and resolve the DACA situation," the steering committee said in a statement. "We believe an eventual stand alone floor vote is essential. We oppose any process for a DACA solution that favors a backroom deal with Democrats over regular order in the House."

The move follows a commitment secured by the House Freedom Caucus, a smaller group of conservatives, in exchange for their votes on government funding for leadership to whip the bill. Those efforts to push the House to the right could complicate efforts to reach an immigration compromise in Congress, as moderates in the Senate convinced Republican leadership during the weekend shutdown to make a commitment to move to an open floor debate in the Senate on immigration if no deal is reached.

