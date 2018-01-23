Story highlights One source said told the Post that Mueller has expressed interest in Trump's "efforts to remove" Sessions

Mueller is trying to glean if there is a "pattern" of behavior from Trump, the source said

Washington (CNN) Special counsel Robert Mueller has indicated interest in questioning President Donald Trump about his dismissals of former FBI Director James Comey and former national security adviser Michael Flynn, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

The sources cautioned against presuming the President would sit down with Mueller in the next few weeks, saying there is much to be negotiated still.

One source said the form of the interview is still in preliminary discussion. Trump's attorneys would like the President's answers to come in written form only, but recognize it could end up being more of a combination of written and in-person interviews, or even solely an interview.

The Washington Post first reported on Mueller's interest in questioning Trump on Tuesday.

The Post, citing two people familiar with Mueller's plans, said the special counsel is seeking to ask Trump about the decisions that led to ousting Flynn as national security adviser in February and Comey as FBI director in May.