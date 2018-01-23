US citizens among dead in Kabul hotel attack

Washington (CNN) American citizens were among those killed in the weekend attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, US State Department officials told CNN.

The attackers were affiliated with the Pakistan-based Haqqani network, according to the Afghan Interior Ministry. The Taliban released a statement claiming responsibility.

Additional details, including the precise number of Americans killed, were not immediately available.

Of those killed, 14 were foreign nationals and eight were Afghans, according to Najib Danish, spokesman for the Ministry of Interior. Six gunmen were also killed by Afghan security forces responding to the attack, he said.

