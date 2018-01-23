Mueller's office spoke with Sessions, Comey in Russia investigation

Story highlights The interview took place last Wednesday

The White House said it is cooperating with Mueller's investigation

(CNN) Special counsel Robert Mueller's office has spoken with both Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former FBI Director James Comey, it was revealed Tuesday.

Sessions was questioned for several hours last week as part of the investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election. Investigators spoke with Comey last year, sources told CNN.

The interviews, part of the investigation into Russia's meddling in the election and whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice since taking office, are major developments in Mueller's investigation.

Sessions was questioned last Wednesday, a source close to Sessions told CNN, and a source familiar with the discussion said it was the first time the attorney general was interviewed. He was not under subpoena, the source familiar added.

The New York Times, citing two people briefed on the matter, reported Tuesday that Comey was asked about memos he wrote about interactions with the President.

Read More