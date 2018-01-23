Mueller's office questioned Sessions in Russia investigation

Story highlights
- The interview took place last Wednesday
- The White House said it is cooperating with Mueller's investigation
The interview, a major development in Mueller's investigation, took place last Wednesday. A source familiar with the discussion said it was the first time Sessions was interviewed and he was not under subpoena.
Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores confirmed the meeting, which was first reported
by The New York Times. She declined to say if the attorney general turned over any documents or communications to Mueller's office.
The White House said it is cooperating with Mueller's investigation. White House special counsel Ty Cobb declined to comment.
Trump told reporters Tuesday afternoon that he wasn't worried about what Sessions told Mueller's team.
"No, I'm not at all concerned," Trump said in the Oval Office. He added that he and Sessions did not discuss the conversation when the attorney general visited the White House on Monday.
According to CNN research
, Sessions is the 15th member of the Trump administration, including former and current officials, who are known to have been interviewed in the Russia investigation that is currently led by Mueller and was previously led by then-FBI Director James Comey.
Last week, two people familiar with the process told CNN
former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has struck a deal with Mueller's team and will be interviewed by prosecutors instead of testifying before a grand jury. The sources did not say when the interview will take place or if the subpoena would be withdrawn.
Sessions announced he would recuse himself
from all matters relating to the Russia investigation in early March 2017. Politicians, including Republicans, praised the decision at the time, but Trump has publicly rebuked his attorney general and said
he wished Sessions had not recused himself.
Sessions' recusal left Justice Department oversight of the probe to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who appointed
Mueller to be special counsel after Trump fired Comey in May 2017.
Earlier this month, the Times reported
that Mueller is aware of an unsuccessful attempt by Trump to lobby Sessions to not recuse himself from the Justice Department's Russia probe.
CNN's Kaitlan Collins, Marshall Cohen, Dan Merica and Jessica Schneider contributed to this report.