Mueller's office questioned Sessions in Russia investigation

(CNN) Attorney General Jeff Sessions was questioned for several hours last week by special counsel Robert Mueller's office as part of the investigation into Russia's meddling in the election and whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice since taking office, a source close to Sessions told CNN.

The interview, a major development in Mueller's investigation, took place last Wednesday. A source familiar with the discussion said it was the first time Sessions was interviewed and he was not under subpoena.

The White House said it is cooperating with Mueller's investigation. White House special counsel Ty Cobb declined to comment.

Trump told reporters Tuesday afternoon that he wasn't worried about what Sessions told Mueller's team.

