Trump is a moving target as Congress negotiates on immigration

Story highlights DHS is preparing new guidance for lawmakers on what it supports in a deal, sources say

Senators are expressing frustration with the White House's equivocation

Washington (CNN) The Homeland Security secretary made the rounds Tuesday on Capitol Hill as she continues to press the agency's priorities in immigration talks -- but she's facing skepticism from senators about the administration's reliability on the issue.

The conversations on the Hill come as the Department of Homeland Security is working on a new list of items it wants to see in an immigration deal, according to multiple sources familiar with the discussions in Congress and the administration.

Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri, who was one of a handful of red-state Democrats to meet with Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on Tuesday, said she had told Nielsen plainly that without a promise from President Donald Trump, it was impossible to negotiate on immigration with her.

"There's things she wanted to talk about in terms of the priorities of the department in border security as we work on a bill, and I said, 'Listen: Here's the thing. I can't commit to anything until you tell me you have the support of the President,'" McCaskill said. "Because, you know, I think somebody's made the analogy of Lucy and the football. We've got to know if we're going to compromise, we've got to know that compromise will in fact have the support of the President."

