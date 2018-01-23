Story highlights Officials said McCabe responded by telling the President that he didn't vote

The conversation is of interest to special counsel Robert Mueller, according to one official

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump asked acting FBI director Andrew McCabe who he voted for in the 2016 election in an introductory Oval Office meeting, The Washington Post reported Tuesday, citing several current and former US officials.

The meeting happened in May, not long after Trump fired former FBI director James Comey, according to the Post.

The officials said McCabe responded by telling the President that he didn't vote.

Trump also expressed frustration because McCabe's wife had received "several hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations" when she ran for a Virginia state Senate seat in 2015 from a group with ties to Hillary Clinton, the officials said, according to The Washington Post's report.

The White House did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment, and the FBI declined to comment.

