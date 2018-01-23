Trump makes US a less attractive tourist destination

David R. Wheeler is a freelance writer and a journalism professor at the University of Tampa. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Spain will soon unseat the US from our No. 2 spot on the list of the world's top tourist destinations.

David Wheeler

Didn't it feel good to be No. 2 for a while? Well, enjoy the last few months of that ranking, because we're about to become No. 3.

Although definitive numbers will not be published until the spring, France is expected to remain the most popular tourist destination in the world in 2018, with second place going to Spain, instead of the US, according to the UN World Tourism Organization.

I've got nothing against Spain. Its natural and architectural beauty, along with the warmth of its people, make it my favorite travel destination by far. But there's a reason more world travelers are choosing Spain over the US these days, and it's not because the Grand Canyon became less grand in the past year.

It's not too much of a leap to surmise that Donald Trump's rhetoric is scaring people away.

